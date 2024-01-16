Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

BDX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.49. The company had a trading volume of 330,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.83 and a 200 day moving average of $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

