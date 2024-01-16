Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.44. 117,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

