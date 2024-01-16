Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,790 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 265,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

