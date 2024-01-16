Tilson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 8,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,795. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

