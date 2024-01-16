Tilson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,312. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

