Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 592,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143,525 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 798,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 90,835 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 354,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,131. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

