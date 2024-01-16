Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,135. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

