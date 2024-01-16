Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.57 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.8% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average is $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.