Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. 6,390,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

