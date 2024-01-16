Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.95. 561,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

