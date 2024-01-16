Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 6.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,944,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 349,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

