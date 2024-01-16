Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth about $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,550,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,228 shares of company stock worth $8,015,716 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

