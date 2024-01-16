Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
