Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

