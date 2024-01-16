TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,200 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

Insider Activity at TopBuild

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.16. 102,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $180.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.