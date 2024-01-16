Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Total Energy Services stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

