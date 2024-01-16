Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $49.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $620.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,253.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,253.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.