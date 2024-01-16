Tower View Wealth Management LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.87. 539,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

