Tower View Wealth Management LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $92.09. 1,606,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,688. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

