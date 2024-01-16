Tower View Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 2.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 567,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

