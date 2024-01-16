Tower View Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.7% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,490. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

