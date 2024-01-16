Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. 387,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,686. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

