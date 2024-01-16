Tower View Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

DE stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.67. The company had a trading volume of 282,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,525. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.81 and a 200 day moving average of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

