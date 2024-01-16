Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average of $211.26. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.