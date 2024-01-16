Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 640 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

IVW opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

