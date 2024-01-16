Tranquility Partners LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

