Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

