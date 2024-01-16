Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

