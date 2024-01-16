Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 355 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.34. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

