Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 510 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.40 and its 200 day moving average is $246.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.