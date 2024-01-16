Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

