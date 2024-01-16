TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,288,000 after buying an additional 204,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,381,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,919,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after buying an additional 971,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after buying an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

