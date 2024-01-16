TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.86.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,030 shares of company stock valued at $146,732,272 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,032.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $659.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,033.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $984.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

