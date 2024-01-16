Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.97. 237,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,477,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 132,394 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

