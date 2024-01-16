TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 43475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.