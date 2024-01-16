Triumph Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 546,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,027. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.