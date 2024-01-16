Triumph Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,277. The company has a market capitalization of $811.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

