Triumph Capital Management Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 143,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,167. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

