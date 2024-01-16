Triumph Capital Management Grows Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 804,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,021. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

