Triumph Capital Management Has $445,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $497,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $314.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.