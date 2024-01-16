Triumph Capital Management Has $472,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 392,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 654.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Profile



Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

