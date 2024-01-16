Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.08. 110,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,501. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

