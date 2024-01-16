Triumph Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. 823,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,884. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

