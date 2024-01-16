Triumph Capital Management Makes New $320,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 761,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,871. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,031 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

