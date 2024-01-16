Triumph Capital Management Purchases 22 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

