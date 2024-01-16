Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,720 iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

BATS LQDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 38,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.5595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

