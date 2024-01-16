Truist Financial Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $35.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. 108,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.30 million, a P/E ratio of 120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $243,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $3,510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

