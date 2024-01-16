Truist Financial Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

DDOG traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $122.12. 1,794,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

