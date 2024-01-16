Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $720.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

