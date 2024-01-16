Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

