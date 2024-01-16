UBS Group Initiates Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.94% from the stock’s current price.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

